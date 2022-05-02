Louisiana plant managers discuss ‘workforce of the future’

As more and more long-term workers retire, industry leaders are pondering how training programs can best stay abreast of the latest technological tools and trends.

For Darylene Harris, general manager for Shell Catalysts and Technologies, the priority is technology.

"They need to be comfortable with computers," Harris said. "Normally, our process technicians start in the field, but now we tell everyone who comes through the door that they need to be able to work the board."

Workers' ability to interact with innovative tools is paramount, she said. "You can't just come in in the morning, look at the board and see how your plant is running," she said as a panelist at the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance's (GBRIA's) 2022 Annual Meeting, Plant Leadership Conference and Quarterly Plant Managers meeting. "You have to interface with that computer and know what's going on. Those are the skills that we have to require not just for process technicians, but also for craftspeople who come to work in our plants. What are the 'latest and greatest' tools and do they know how to use them? Are we providing them with the tools that enable them to do their work?"

From left, Assistant Vice President of Vinyl Division Operations and Planning for Formosa Plastics Paul Heurtevant; General Manager for Shell Catalysts and Technologies Darylene Harris; and Senior Vice President and General Manager for BASF Corp. in Geismar, Louisiana, Jerry Lebold discuss industrial manufacturing, maintenance and the construction workforce of the future.

Paul Heurtevant, assistant vice president of vinyl division operations and planning for Formosa Plastics, agreed with Harris. "I think that electronics is a huge part of it, even all the way down to the millwright. Even a lot of my older operators â¦ have that ability. And it keeps changing every day."

Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager for BASF Corp. in Geismar, Louisiana, said one of the concepts he strongly believes is "there's no substitution for good old hands-on experience out there in the field -- wrenching, listening and feeling." Lebold noted that his kids are "fantastic" with computers and iPhones, but their lack of practical life experience can be problematic as is common with younger people.

"In our industry, and especially in our plants, [it is essential] to have critical thinking, problem-solving and some of that in-the-field common sense you don't get from sitting in a room in front of a computer," he continued. "We still need to make sure that's incorporated into our training, internships and experience. I know it's a little dated, but that stuff doesn't go away. Our products are still made with pumps, motors and equipment."

The value of simulation

Sharing advice regarding how training professionals and educators can best help trainees stay on top of modernizing technology, Heurtevant emphasized not only the impact of STEM courses, but also of basic fundamentals.

"If they can't read, write and do arithmetic, we've got trouble," Heurtevant said. "All of our companies have safety procedures we have to follow, but [workers] have to be able to read and understand it and apply critical thinking to have the safe, efficient and effective outcome that you want."

Once students master those fundamentals, he said, they can decide specific fields they want to pursue.

"Do they want to be hands-on? Do they want to be in operations? Will they need the skills of a process technician program or VR technology?" he asked. "There are so many training opportunities for our younger generation, and I hope they embrace that."

Harris said she believes the industry "has some work to do" in attracting and recruiting new hires.

"The competition is there," Harris said. "Not many people want to come into this field, but this field is still evolving from the old ways of just making products from oil to the new energy technologies that are out there."

Harris recalled that she has observed younger workers prioritizing "a higher sense of purpose in their jobs," and said the oil, gas and petrochemical industry can offer that sense of purpose.

"And they can make a lot of money," she said. "If you ask me, I think that's a win/win."