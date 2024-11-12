Louisiana Chemical Association begins search for new President and CEO

The Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) have initiated a search process to identify its next leader.

Current President and CEO Greg Bowser has committed to support the organization through 2025, as needed, to facilitate a seamless transition of leadership.

Greg has worked for LCA for 34 years, serving in numerous roles, including as head of the organization’s government affairs team. In 2016, he assumed the role of President and CEO.

“Over the last eight years as President, I have viewed my role as a responsibility to promote and protect the livelihood of the men and women that work in the chemical manufacturing facilities in the communities here in Louisiana. We have focused on enhancing community engagement and building on our strong foundation and advancing Louisiana’s leadership in a global economy. I look forward to continuing to work with this valued organization,” Bowser said.

Danny Cedotal, incoming LCA 2025 Chairman and Shintech Louisiana, LLC Vice President added, “Louisiana’s chemical industry is a cornerstone of our state, and LCA is a driving force in its success. For more than 30 years, Greg has been an important part of LCA and his contributions to the organization and the industry have been significant. From government relations to economic development, we are grateful for the work Greg has done to promote the industry’s extensive impact, engagement and stewardship.”

The search for a new LCA President and CEO is underway. The TJC Group, a Baton Rouge-based consulting firm, is assisting in the search process.