Louisiana’s pause on carbon capture and storage opens the door for Texas industry

For more than a century, the Port of Houston has shaped who we are as a region, expanding Buffalo Bayou into a global gateway that supports thousands of jobs and moving Texas products to markets around the world.

Investments in its future, like widening and deepening the Ship Channel to handle the ever-larger cargo ships now common in global trade, are critical to keeping Houston economically strong and competitive. But expansion alone isn’t enough. We also must ensure that manufacturing industries that depend on the Port have the tools to keep growing right here at home.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is one of the smartest ways for Houston to strengthen these industries and keep our city leading the world in energy innovation. Ports and industries everywhere are racing to be more efficient and better stewards of their natural resources. CCS is one of the best ways we can stay competitive and lead that race, just as we always have.

We already have momentum on our side. This month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted Texas “primacy”, a step that transfers permitting of carbon storage wells to the Texas Railroad Commission. In practice it means projects can move forward more efficiently, with state-level expertise, resources and stringent safety and environmental safeguards. During the public comment period this summer, I joined a broad, bipartisan coalition of business and civic leaders, along with elected officials including Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor John Whitmire, in voicing strong support for primacy, recognizing it as a game-changing opportunity for Houston’s energy and manufacturing future.

Working with businesses across the Gulf Coast, I see how much leadership matters. Manufacturers and energy producers are investing billions in modernization, choosing to grow based on sound regulatory environments and community support. Projects like Chevron’s Bayou Bend storage hub and ExxonMobil’s partnership with Calpine to store carbon from the Baytown Energy Center show how CCS can reduce emissions while meeting rising demand for energy and manufactured goods. These efforts prove that with pragmatic investment, Texas is ready to lead the next chapter of global energy innovation.

The State of Louisiana recently announced a moratorium on CCS development after jumping out ahead of other states in creating a regulatory framework and building advanced economic development strategies to be a leader in the technology. If Louisiana wants to pump the brakes, Texas is more than ready to move ahead and provide the low-carbon infrastructure that major manufacturing facilities need to compete, and we’ll gladly welcome the high-quality jobs they bring.

CCS was pioneered in Texas and has been safely used for more than 50 years. The Gulf Coast has the right geology, the technical expertise and skilled workforce to permanently store our industrial emissions safely deep underground. Studies by Texas A&M and the Texas Association of Business underscore that scaling CCS will mean cleaner air, stronger local economies, and a better quality of life for families who live and work in Southeast Texas.

While we have taken important steps forward, CCS should be a cornerstone of Texas’ strategy. State lawmakers have an opportunity to build on that momentum by incorporating carbon capture and storage into a broader, forward-looking energy plan that provides clarity, consistency, and confidence for investors and industry.

Based on our global advantages here in Texas with cheap abundant natural gas, I am optimistic that the investments and energy behind carbon capture and storage today will be an engine for new careers, stronger small businesses, and a heathier region. With continued focus and collaboration, we will be able to look back with enormous pride knowing that our decision to work together on expanding carbon capture and storage made a meaningful impact, not only in our community, but for communities around the world.