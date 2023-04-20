Louisiana businesses selected for Shell and LiftFund accelerator program

Shell USA, Inc., in collaboration with LiftFund, identified Louisiana as the perfect home for its global flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWIRE.

The Louisiana edition of this program, launched at the beginning of March, equips entrepreneurs, micro and small business owners with the technical, business, and soft skills necessary to succeed in the marketplace.

The 25 businesses selected to participate in the first Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana cohort are derived from such industries as construction, farming, health & beauty, restaurants, mental health, landscaping and more. LiftFund acts as the local implementing partner for the program, bringing a proven curriculum customized to meet the needs of the Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana cohort class. The educational sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts, including Chase Bank, Fletcher Technical Community College, Louisiana Community and Technical College Systems, and LiftFund experts.