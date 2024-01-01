Having a steady career in any industry is usually advantageous, but what’s more impressive is the ability to put down roots and continually serve those where you live.

Chuck Wells, KLINGER GPI’s newly hired director of sales and marketing, has done just that.

According to Mr. Wells, if he would have had it any other way, he may have chosen to be a full-time volunteer because of his belief that helping others is what leaders should do. Instead, he has mastered career progression through stability and adaptability, thus attaining long-term employment in key leadership roles in this ever-changing market.

KLINGER welcomes Wells as a passionate advocate for people-centric approach Chuck Wells, Director of Sales & Marketing, KLINGER GPI

Wells’ 20-plus years in the O&G industry have taken him from the North Sea and Europe to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa to the Gulf Coast. His current position in Houston covers an expanse of opportunities in sales, business development, management and other positions. His tenure includes several key industry-leading corporations, such as Baker Hughes and more recently, USA Industries, before accepting his current position in October 2023.

Wells’ arrival at KLINGER occurred just after the company acquired Gasket & Packings as a segue into the U.S. O&G sealing and gasketing market. The two companies merged, with expansion centered around manufacturing.

"KLINGER GPI now has a complete manufacturing facility in Houston. We are moving the company from a distributor business model to a manufacturing model." The most important part of Mr. Wells’ position is "creating an awareness of, and a demand for, KLINGER’s global range of sealing products within industrial facilities along the Gulf Coast."

As the leader of the company’s sales and marketing efforts, Wells lives by the philosophy of "I am third," inspired by the late and former Chicago Bears running back, Gale Sayers — God is first. Others are second. And I am third. With this philosophy, he plans to assist employees in reaching their potential, believing that the growth of individuals fuels the growth of KLINGER. "Create good employees and you will build good companies." Wells said.

In addition, he envisions expanding the customer base along the Gulf Coast and enhancing the KLINGER brand, developing it into one of the most recognized sealing and gasketing brands in the industry.

"We have a great customer base in some markets, while others will require building from the ground up or through possible acquisition," he said.

In the coming year, he said the company also plans to address growth in the workforce, manufacturing capabilities and market share.

"Our current workforce is very diversified with many nationalities, cultures and values. At KLINGER GPI we learn from all of these," Wells said. "Altering or changing the business model of a company is not for the faint of heart. First, and most importantly, there is the cultural change. Many of your employees will not or cannot understand the reasons or justifications for the changes. Second, your existing customer base may take time to accept the new model, and some may not accept this change. Last, but not least, your existing processes and procedures, which work well in one model, may not fit well with the new model."

Away from the office, Wells keeps his personal life intact by carefully balancing home and work, leaving the latter in its place. He spends this time relaxing and engaging in hobbies, such as playing golf, family, and motorcycle riding.

For more information, visit klinger-gpi.com.