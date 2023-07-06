The Industry Sector Qualification — Oil & Gas (ISQ-O&G) program is an advanced practical qualification exam without the full program cost.

The purpose of the ISQ program is to provide the O&G industry with NDT personnel who have demonstrated competency in practical application of a specific technique through hands-on performance demonstration qualification examinations. ISQ-O&G is made available through The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT).

ISQ: Standardized NDT performance demonstration programs for O&G

The ISQ program:

Standardizes performance demonstration initiative testing of NDT technicians

Alleviates the burden of owner/operators from providing their own NDT performance demonstration program.

Provides a program for owner/operators that do not have their own NDT performance demonstration program.

Provides global availability.

Establishes an industry recognized program for the O&G sector while minimizing the impact of cost and redundant testing of NDT technicians.

A hands-on practical examination will be used to assess the candidate’s ability to perform the NDT technique on a minimum number of samples and product forms per the applicable ISQ. When designated by the exam, multiple areas of interest may be contained in one test specimen. The specimens and areas of interest contain actual or artificially induced discontinuities representing those discontinuities found in the product type and industry sector for which qualification is sought. Candidates must locate, interpret and evaluate discontinuities and properly document test results.

Examinations currently available are Ultrasonic Thickness (UTT) and Ultrasonic Shear Wave (UTSW). Those examinations would be followed by Phased Array and Time of Flight Diffraction (TOFD) for ASME weld quality.

UTT emphasizes the candidate’s ability to distinguish wall loss from laminations and accurately measure remaining wall thickness, potentially savings hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs or loss of production.

UTSW is also available, but applicants must first pass the UTT examination before taking the UTSW examination.

Phased Array and Time of Flight Diffraction (TOFD) for ASME weld quality will follow.

ASNT Authorized Exam Centers conduct the ISQ exams. Once an application is approved, one can choose to take the exam at an AEC location that is most convenient.

ASNT Certification Services LLC has established these practical examinations based on psychometric principles to assure fair, valid and reliable examinations that establish a minimum competency level while raising the bar in NDT qualification. ASNT Certification Services LLC uses actual industry and owner/user representation in the development of the examinations to assure applicability and acceptance by the industry stakeholders worldwide.

Individuals that pass the performance demonstration examinations covered by this program will have demonstrated practical competency required to perform such work in the O&G industry sector.

For more information, visit asntcertification.org.