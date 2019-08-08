ISC completes next phase of training with RPCC

Construction workers working on scaffolding

The Industrial Scaffolding Committee (ISC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization made up of leading scaffolding contractors -- Apache Industrial, Axios Industrial, BrandSafway and Excel Modular Scaffold -- that improves the safety and performance of the workforce through the training and certification of scaffold builders.

ISC training programs are unique because of their targeted approach. Training is focused on a specific build application and skill level. This allows for expedient and thorough training relative to the skills an individual would be expected to perform on the jobsite. To date, ISC has certified over 1,330 individuals through its scaffold helper training program: Basic Access, Industrial Scaffold.

ISC, in conjunction with curriculum developers from River Parishes Community College (RPCC), has just completed development of the next phase of scaffold training: Scaffold Craftsman -- Carpenter. The purpose of this training course is to prepare advanced-level scaffold helpers to become scaffold carpenters. The training covers aspects of the required skills of a carpenter from basic supervisory skills to hands-on building skills.

ISC training is provided at various technical and community colleges in Louisiana and Texas: RPCC, South Louisiana Community College, North Shore Technical Community College, Southernmost Technical College and Houston Area Safety Council. Certification is conducted through a written test and a hands-on build assessment.

A third program, Scaffold Craftsman -- Advanced Carpenter, currently in development with RPCC, is projected to be piloted in October 2019.

ISC has also begun the application process for National Accreditation through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies using ISO 1100. It is expected National Accreditation will be received by late 2019. With this accreditation, ISC projects exponential growth throughout North America.

For more information, visit www. scaffoldcert.org.

View in Digital Edition