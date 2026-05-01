Instrumentation technology earns recognition from Texas Skills Standards Board

The Texas Skills Standards Board has recognized San Jacinto College for integrating industry-validated skill standards into its instrumentation technology program curriculum.

The recognition places the college’s program alongside the region’s premier workforcealigned training pathway.

Expand O.V. Gamble, instrumentation technology adjunct faculty; Joseph Zwiercan, industrial technology department chair; and Jonathan Whitlock, instrumentation technology instructor. Photo by Courtney Morris, San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College is one of only two colleges in Texas to receive this instrumentation recognition, and this is the first year the college has earned this distinction.

The recognition confirms that the instrumentation technology Associate of Applied Science degree meets the competencies required of industrial instrumentation and controls technicians across petrochemical, refining and advanced manufacturing sectors. Through the TSSB, faculty demonstrated how key industry tasks align with Workforce Education Course Manual courses, ensuring students receive training that reflects real-world expectations.

"This recognition demonstrates our commitment to preparing students with the exact skills employers demand," said Joseph Zwiercan, industrial technology department chair. "Our students leave San Jac ready to contribute from day one."

With this distinction, the program joins San Jac’s process technology program, which previously earned acknowledgment for meeting chemical and refining process technician standards. Together, the programs strengthen the college’s leadership in producing highly skilled workers for the Gulf Coast’s petrochemical sector.

Both programs are housed in the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET), the nation’s largest petrochemical training facility. CPET also supports degree programs in electrical, inspection and welding technology and environmental health and safety. Its 35 labs and 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit provide hands-on learning for students and incumbent workers based on industry needs.

"This recognition reinforces the exceptional work our faculty and industry partners put into preparing students for the workforce," said James Griffin, CPET associate vice chancellor, senior VP. "Having both instrumentation and process technology meet Texas Skills Standards Board standards demonstrates San Jac’s commitment to delivering workforce programs that meet the highest expectations."

San Jac graduates possess job-ready abilities in safety, diagnostics, critical thinking and complex system operations. Students benefit from a curriculum designed with industry practice, expanded career pathways and preparation for highdemand technical roles.

Incumbent worker training

CPET takes pride in offering first-class, customized incumbent worker training in a safe environment.

The goal for incumbent worker training is to offer course packages to industry partners that want to train employees by advancing their skills in specific areas. Many companies find their training budgets drastically reduced as their hiring needs increase. To fill this gap, training coordinators partner with outside resources such as CPET. San Jacinto College instructors, along with subject matter experts from the industry, lead the curriculum for each course.

For more information, visit sanjac.edu.