Industry tackling diversity, inclusion head-on

With all that has happened in the U.S. in recent months, there's never been a better time to engage in conversations about diversity and inclusion (D&I). There's also never been a more pressing time for businesses to take immediate action regarding D&I, and industry is leading the charge.

Senior leaders in the supply industry recently shared their perspectives on D&I and how it provides competitive advantages to companies. Josselyn Rosario, director of supply chain performance chemicals -- North America for BASF, identified "diversity" as "all the characteristics that make us unique" and "inclusion" as "the behavior that makes others feel welcome even with those differences."

Rosario grew up in a small town in Puerto Rico. Her career in industry spans more than 24 years, and she's lived all over the U.S. When Rosario first arrived in the continental U.S. in 1998, she wasn't yet fluent in English. She had to bring a dictionary everywhere and ask people to talk slowly. Then she noticed there were meetings and activities taking place without her knowledge that were in her areas of responsibility. Rosario didn't realize the challenges she would face outside Puerto Rico.

"I learned very early in my career that someone's perception of a person or situation is probably going to become their reality," Rosario said during a recent webinar. "When I lead my team, I want a respectful work environment where everyone understands each other. Before someone comes to me to talk about a difference in opinion, the first question I ask is, 'Have you talked to that person? Have you established that working relationship?' because that's the first step.

"I have seen BASF drive D&I significantly with the resources we have. Continue to drive your message, but be respectful about how you do it. Let's have a common understanding that we're all different and we have to work together. For those who are just starting out in their careers, feel comfortable talking about D&I."

Today, companies have metrics to demonstrate the business value of D&I.

"Business leaders usually struggle to put resources and energy into something that's hard to measure," Rosario said. "But now we can measure [D&I]: For example, how many women do we have in top leadership positions? How diverse is one region compared to another? Regions that are more diverse have shown to be more entrepreneurial, connected and efficient. That's why companies like BASF are moving people around so we get exposed to different cultures and backgrounds. This helps us drive the results we need to achieve globally."

According to Kristan Soto, global integrated supply chain end-to-end director for Dow Chemical, creating a cohesive business strategy to improve supplier diversity will not only move businesses forward but also empower employees.

"Why would a company want to embrace diversity and inclusion?" Soto asked. "The data is clear. Companies with inclusive environments are more innovative and deliver better results. You can see it in their stock prices or in their return on capital spending. D&I delivers financial results, but that's not what it should be all about. If companies foster an environment of how important it is to be inclusive, hear ideas and value each individual, then it can't help but bleed out into our communities. We have an obligation to live out our values, be in the community and support the causes that reflect our values. There's no longer an excuse for corporations not to be good corporate citizens and address these issues."

According to Soto, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling has now dedicated two of his one-hour weekly sessions with top company leaders to talking exclusively about D&I.

"I've been really inspired and proud of Dow," Soto said. "You have to commit to take action to do something different. We need to think about what we can do that's not just words but intentional and sustainable. What can we do that really makes a change? I've been proud of what Dow has done recently to move along this path."

