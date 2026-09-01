Industry collaboration strengthens welding education

Preparing skilled welders for the industrial workforce requires more than technical instruction.

Strong partnerships between educators and industry are helping students develop the safety awareness, quality standards and hands-on experience needed to transition confidently from the classroom to the jobsite.

A partnership between Turner Industries Group and San Jacinto College is strengthening workforce preparation for students in the College’s welding program by embedding industry-level safety and quality expectations directly into hands-on instruction.

Through collaboration with faculty at the College’s Center for Petrochemical, Energy (CPET), and Technology, Turner Industries Group actively supports instructional practices that reflect real jobsite conditions. Turner’s involvement includes engagement from safety, operations, workforce development and fabrication teams, helping ensure students are trained using current industry standards and expectations. This multi-tiered involvement bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world execution.

CPET houses degree programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, inspection technology and environmental health and safety. The building’s 35 labs and the 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit are all utilized for degree programs and incumbent worker training based on the industry’s needs and desires.

"Turner Industries Group’s deployment of our safety subject matter expert to the college, along with our operations team, workforce development and fabrication representatives, engages with instructors and students, effectively reinforces the necessary safety standards for a secure work environment," said Carla Thompson, field training director, western region at Turner Industries Group.

Introducing industry-level safety and quality expectations early in a student’s education is a critical component of workforce readiness, particularly in hands-on trades like welding. Working with industry partners like Turner ensures San Jac maintains up-to-date knowledge of the standards and requirements. And it is essential for students transitioning from the classroom to the workforce to understand those expectations. Without this crucial alignment, new hires often face a steep learning curve upon entering the field.

"Hands-on trades necessitate comprehensive training and development," Thompson noted. "Classroom instruction is essential for instilling foundational knowledge in safety, productivity and quality."

Turner Industries Group also plays an active role in shaping curriculum to reflect evolving workforce needs. This collaboration helps ensure instruction remains aligned with current safety measures.

"Turner Industries Group’s involvement in advisory meetings and curriculum reviews ensures the college maintains up-to-date knowledge of current industry safety standards, new tools, available personal protective equipment and OSHA workplace requirements," Thompson said.

From the College’s perspective, partnerships like this are essential to preparing students for the realities of the workplace.

"When industry partners are directly involved in training and curriculum, it raises the standard for what students experience in the shop," said Joseph Zwiercan, department chair of industrial technology at San Jacinto College. "Students graduate with a stronger understanding of safety, quality expectations and what it takes to be successful on the job." Collaboration between industry and education is essential to the future workforce. As technology and project demands shift, ongoing cooperation will remain the gold standard for vocational training.

"We strongly encourage other industry partners to collaborate with our community partners, as the future workforce is reliant on these educational programs," Thompson said.

For more information, visit sanjac.edu.