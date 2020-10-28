How to improve safety communication in critical industries

Holly Welles, Contributing Writer

Communication is an often overlooked aspect of workplace safety, especially in critical industries where one miscommunication could lead to serious injuries or worse. Why is this so important in these sectors, and what can business owners and supervisors do to improve safety communication on the job? Here are some vital points to consider when planning for open discourse.

The importance of safety communication

Studies show that while most people understand that openness is a fundamental and integral part of workplace safety, poor communication is prevalent in construction, mining and other high-risk industries. When dealing with heavy equipment, massive machines and explosives, one wrong move or missed cue can be utterly catastrophic.

The construction industry reports more than 900 fatal injures and 200,000 nonfatal events every single year in the United States alone. Other developed countries follow a similar pattern. While it's difficult to determine precisely how many of these events are a direct result of communication breakdown, it stands to reason that it can play a major contributing role in on-the-job accidents.

Without communication, it is far too easy to detonate an explosive device in a mine or misplace a piece of heavy equipment, injuring or even killing someone on the job. Failures in communication can also lead to poor productivity and efficiency, making it difficult to meet deadlines and complete projects.

Implementing communication training

One of the easiest ways to improve workplace communication is to implement comprehensive training that includes communication techniques and protocols. Observing a team makes it easy to determine who is already skilled in communication and who might need some guidance to facilitate their skills. Trainers also need to help employees learn the difference between chatting and communication — one is casual, and the other has important workplace applications.

Communication training should take place constantly throughout an individual's employment, rather than just during onboarding. Keeping it at the forefront of everyone's mind helps to reinforce its importance, preventing accidents, injuries or fatalities in the workplace. Managers should conduct regular check-ins to make sure everyone fully understands any equipment upgrades and keep an open-door policy for any questions that may arise.

Understand the importance of language

The way teams communicate is only one piece of the puzzle. The language — the very words they choose to use — also plays an enormous role in how effective communication is. The goal here isn't to communicate as quickly as possible. It's to convey information accurately and efficiently possible while limiting the potential for misunderstandings and miscommunication.

The spoken word forms and shapes the way individuals see, perceive and interact with the world around them. Trainers should take the time to reinforce the importance of what is said and language as a whole as a tool for improving workplace communication.

Improving workplace safety through communication

How can trainers, supervisors and business owners improve workplace safety through communication? They need to start by modeling the sort of communication and behavior they would like to see in the workplace. When it comes down to it, employees are more likely to mimic the behavior they see presented on the job than they are to follow rules and protocols. It's human nature to copy the things they see.

Combine demonstration with training to create the most efficient communication network within a company. Business owners should also consider investing in the newest technology to monitor employees on the job and help foster continual communication. Cameras to monitor workplace conditions and walkie talkies or other technology can keep people connected.

Don't rely on smartphones as the sole form of workplace communication. While they're a useful tool, they also create one of the biggest distractions in the modern age. Use them in an emergency or when other forms of communication aren't available, but shut them down when they're not immediately necessary.

The future of critical industry safety

In industries that utilize heavy equipment and explosives, communication is essential to keep things moving. However, it's just as important to keep employees safe. It's vital to focus on improving communication through practice, training and technology. Every industry can benefit from improved communication, but in critical sectors like mining and construction where the job is higher risk, it is essential.

Holly Welles is a construction industry writer with work published in Construction Executive, Modern Contractor Solutions and other web magazines. Learn more about her work via her website, The Estate Update, or connect via LinkedIn.