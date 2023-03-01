Future energy professionals gained skills for success through San Jacinto College and American Petroleum Institute's (API) SkillsReady by API job readiness program.

The partnership celebrated its first graduates on January 5, 2023.

"API member companies challenged us to approach workforce development in new and innovative ways, and from that SkillsReady by API was created," said Sean Thomas, API senior manager of training and development. "Our industry is committed to expanding diverse talent pipelines and introducing new communities to the incredible job opportunities available at oil and natural gas companies. It has been an honor to see this idea come to life and watch the first cohort graduate with a 100% success rate."

Grads of new API job-readiness program eager to join energy sector API SkillsReady graduates from left, Sheiknur Abni, Emberlyn Boyce, Alexander Chinnery, Terrill Colbert, Mario Garza, Felix Gomez, Leonardo Sanchez, Jahir Lopez, Michael Mejia, Nicholas Pompa, Amanda Reyes, Josmar Rojas, Jose Sanchez, Sayvion Williams, Aaron Townsend, Priscilla Puente and Alexander Osorio with API staff.

Over 16 weeks, leading experts in energy operations provided e-learning modules and in-person lectures at San Jacinto College's LyondellBasell Center for Petroleum, Energy & Technology, or CPET. The curriculum includes an overview of the natural gas and oil supply chain, inclusive of hydrocarbon basics, segment operations and an understanding of basic facility operations. It also covered safety procedures and concepts, critical equipment utilized at facilities and general operational processes that are applicable to all industry segments.

Qualified candidates attended the free, five-month SkillsReady course that lays the foundation to join any sector of the oil and natural gas industry - upstream, midstream and downstream. These hands-on courses take place at CPET.

Graduates received an API certificate, which is recognized throughout the oil and gas industry. The certificate endorses the graduates' industry knowledge and eligibility for entry-level energy sector jobs.

SkillsReady by API curriculum includes:

Overview of natural gas and oil supply chain, including hydrocarbon basics, segment operations and basic facility operations

Safety procedures and concepts

Critical equipment

General operations applicable to all industry segments

"San Jac has had a long-running partnership with API, and when they reached out about this program we were thrilled," said Tom Stang, CPET director of petrochemical technology. "It took many months of development, but I'm so proud of the result. I look forward to how this program will grow in the future."

All members of the first cohort completed the program, which totaled more than 100 hours of instruction - equal to 10 continuing education credits. Throughout the program, the students also toured plant facilities and networked with industry speakers.

"We've worked with San Jac in other capacities for years, so it was obvious for us to bring the program here," Thomas said. "We knew CPET had the expertise, resources and facility to accomplish our goals. The talented group of faculty and staff here spent months writing the content and developing the curriculum."

API increases industry-wide focus on diversity, equity and inclusion by providing continuous learning, focusing on innovation and leveraging scale to drive greater impact. There are limited seats available for the next SkillsReady class, set to start in August. Registration for the class began in February.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3l7dDRn or sanjac.edu/cpet or call (281) 476-1894.