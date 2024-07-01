"Helping people unlock their potential both professionally and personally and providing them with the means to do so" encapsulates the core ethos of Steve Henderson’s role as Forgen’s VP and GM of Gulf Coast Operations.

Henderson believes this philosophy of empowerment is central to his leadership, focusing on the growth and development of individuals in both their careers and personal lives.

Henderson’s ascent to his current role reflects his enduring dedication to collaborating with something greater. "I am always driven and attracted to opportunities that allow me to help build something," he said. "For me, I want to get to a point where I can look back on my career and know that I contributed to creating something meaningful."

As a dynamic leader, Henderson is motivated by a passion for constructing both structures and teams. His journey to this pivotal position at Forgen has been marked by a commitment to progress and fostering the potential of those around him.

Expand Forgen’s Henderson: Guided by principles, a bold risk-taker on his journey Steve Henderson, VP and GM of Gulf Coast Operations, Forgen

With a focus on building a sustained portfolio of work to fuel organizational expansion, Henderson stresses the importance of understanding and nurturing talent. "You need to know and understand the people with whom you work," he said.

Forgen’s recent venture into the Gulf Coast private sector marks a significant milestone, a move Henderson views as crucial for the company’s expansion. "Entering into this market and diversifying our projects as a company is huge," he said, underscoring the strategic importance of broadening its portfolio.

You try to make all your moments count and be fully present in your current situation.

Looking ahead, he prioritizes the Gulf region as a springboard for future expansion, leveraging existing relationships to fuel growth beyond current boundaries. "Right now, my focus is the Gulf and building the right relationships to expand our growth," he explained, signifying the fundamental value of cultivating partnerships.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Henderson identifies momentous occasions marked by purposeful risk-taking and perseverance. "Early in my career, I tried to be opportunistic even if it meant that it would be challenging," he said, regarding the transformative power of seizing ambitious opportunities.

Drawing inspiration from modest and grounded leaders, Henderson’s management approach is grounded in integrity and authenticity. Citing the guiding principles in his professional journey, he said, "I have always been inspired by humble, honest, morally driven leaders."

For Henderson, the satisfaction lies in the process of building — whether it’s physical structures or cohesive teams. "I enjoy taking a design and seeing it come to life," he said, highlighting the evolution of his role from constructing structures to nurturing talent.

Amidst the demands of his role, Henderson maintains a delicate work-life balance, crediting his supportive family for enabling him to be fully present in both spheres. "You try to make all your moments count and be fully present in your current situation," he said.

Henderson remains vigilant, staying up-to-date with technological advancements and safety measures, emphasizing the role of innovation in driving operational efficiency."

"Technology is ever-changing, and I am always keeping my finger on it."

For more information, visit forgen.com.