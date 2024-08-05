Fluor announces leadership changes

Fluor Corporation announced during its second quarter earnings call the appointments of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

Jim Breuer has been appointed to the newly created position of COO. In this capacity, Breuer will drive a more holistic view of Fluor’s markets, strengths and needs in project delivery and talent allocation across the company’s three business segments – Energy Solutions, Mission Solutions and Urban Solutions.

Kevin Hammonds has been appointed CLO, succeeding John Reynolds, who will retire from the company after nearly 40 years of service. Reynolds will remain as Corporate Secretary to Fluor’s Board of Directors until May 2025.

“I could not be more pleased with the progress we have made over the past few years under our building a better future strategy,” said David E. Constable, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fluor. “As we wrap up the first chapter of this strategy, it’s time to develop plans for the next chapter, including maximizing opportunities in growth markets, remaining laser focused on execution, generating consistent operating cash flow and continuing to develop the company’s most important resource, our people.”