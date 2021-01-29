ExxonMobil LNG promotes Andrew Barry to VP for Global LNG Marketing

ExxonMobil LNG starts the new year with a new VP for Global LNG Marketing. Andrew Barry, the former managing director of ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea (PNG) Limited will be taking over the reins from Alex Volkov who will remain at ExxonMobil and will be joining our Upstream Integrated Solutions group as Commercial Vice President.

ANDREW BARRY, VP for Global LNG Marketing, ExxonMobil LNG

Reflecting on his work in the LNG business, Alex said, “It has been a challenging and exciting period for the industry and ExxonMobil’s growing LNG portfolio. As I move to the Upstream Commercial group, I will use my experiences in LNG to build on ways to increase our competitiveness, develop new ways to serve the needs of our customers, and continue to supply the world with the energy we all need.”

Andrew has been the managing director of ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea (PNG) Limited for six years. During his tenure, he successfully transitioned the PNG LNG Project from development to production, achieving status as a world class operation renowned for reliability and strong safety performance.

“I am excited to take over the reins from Alex in this international business. Alex has done a great job in particular navigating the challenges we all faced during 2020,” Andrew said. “The business environment remains challenging but the LNG portfolio is well positioned to support the dual energy challenge of delivering energy whilst reducing environmental impact.”

Peter Larden from ExxonMobil Canada Limited will be replacing Andrew Barry in Port Moresby. Larden joined ExxonMobil in Melbourne, Australia, in 2005 and has held progressively senior technical, supervisory and planning roles in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Africa.

Please join ExxonMobil LNG in wishing Alex Volkov all the best and welcoming Andrew Barry and Peter Larden to their new roles.