ExxonMobil inspire girls to pursue careers in engineering

On Monday, Feb. 17, more than 140 local students will spend the day with women engineers from ExxonMobil to gain a glimpse into engineering during “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.” The girls will participate in a car building activity that demonstrates how creativity and ingenuity in the classroom translates to everyday life, and how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers. They will also watch “Dream Big,” a film that aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the change agents and innovators of the future.
Keynote speaker Shonta Greenwood, former professional football player and department head at ExxonMobil will be on site to provide remarks and insight into the global impact of an engineer.
- ExxonMobil women engineers and other professionals with girls from the following schools:
- Cristo Rey
- CSAL Middle
- Count Brusly High School
- Port Allen High School
- Brookstown Middle
- Capitol Middle School
- Scotlandville Magnet
- Westdale Middle
- Arlington Preparatory Academy
- Scotlandville Magnet High
- Tara High
- Southern Lab
- Iberville STEM Academy
- Park Ridge Middle School
- Shonta Greenwood, department head, ExxonMobil
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Event: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Best time for photos/videos/interviews: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Louisiana Arts & Sciences Museum
100 River Road S.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802