ExxonMobil inspire girls to pursue careers in engineering

On Monday, Feb. 17, more than 140 local students will spend the day with women engineers from ExxonMobil to gain a glimpse into engineering during “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.” The girls will participate in a car building activity that demonstrates how creativity and ingenuity in the classroom translates to everyday life, and how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers. They will also watch “Dream Big,” a film that aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the change agents and innovators of the future.

Keynote speaker Shonta Greenwood, former professional football player and department head at ExxonMobil will be on site to provide remarks and insight into the global impact of an engineer.

ExxonMobil women engineers and other professionals with girls from the following schools:

Cristo Rey

CSAL Middle

Count Brusly High School

Port Allen High School

Brookstown Middle

Capitol Middle School

Scotlandville Magnet

Westdale Middle

Arlington Preparatory Academy

Scotlandville Magnet High

Tara High

Southern Lab

Iberville STEM Academy

Park Ridge Middle School

Shonta Greenwood, department head, ExxonMobil

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

Event: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Best time for photos/videos/interviews: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Louisiana Arts & Sciences Museum

100 River Road S.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802