ExxonMobil announces leadership changes

ExxonMobil announced Liam M. Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company and vice president Exxon Mobil Corporation, will retire effective February 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors has appointed Dan L. Ammann president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company. Dan will continue as vice president, ExxonMobil Corporation to succeed Liam. The Board also has appointed Barry L. Engle president, Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) and vice president for ExxonMobil Corporation effective January 1, 2025.

“We thank Liam for his long-standing, dedicated service to the company, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“These appointments continue the company’s approach of leveraging the diverse skills and experiences of a very accomplished executive team to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to each of our exceptionally talented organizations,” said Woods. “This has served us well over the last several years and is a useful, innovative way to strengthen our leadership teams, challenge conventions and broaden our people.”

Mallon, who has been president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company since 2022, joined the company in 1990 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Ammann joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president, Low Carbon Solutions to grow the company’s Low Carbon Solutions business and focus on delivering profitable, large-scale emissions-reduction solutions for key industries. He had previously been chief executive officer of Cruise, which is majority-owned by General Motors (GM), in 2018 and was appointed president of GM in 2014.

Engle joined ExxonMobil in September 2024 with three decades of experience in the automotive industry, including General Motors where he was president of GM North America, GM’s largest business and, before that, president of GM International.