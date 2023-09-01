A persistent shortage of qualified job candidates in the U.S. has made it clear that it’s never been more important to train the next skilled labor workforce than now.

The incumbent worker training program at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College hosted an engineering bootcamp in June. This open enrollment bootcamp seeks to provide new engineers with field experience in inspections technology, pipefitting and process technology.

"When engineers graduate from college, they bring with them a deep knowledge base, but oftentimes they have had little to no field experience," said Jay Culver, director, CPET incumbent workforce. "Our bootcamp was designed to bridge that gap by providing some hands-on practical experience."

The goal for incumbent worker training is to offer course packages to industry partners to assist in training their employees in areas where they may be lacking. San Jacinto College instructors and other educational partners lead the curriculum for each course.

Engineering boot camp: designed for industry by industry Pictured from left are Monolith Process Engineers Kaswell Gatsi and Shelby Anderson standing in front of CPET’s 8,000 square-foot exterior glycol process unit. Photo by Melissa Trevizo.

One company that chose to enroll engineers in the bootcamp is Nebraska-based Monolith Inc. A leader in advanced, more sustainable, U.S. manufacturing, Monolith has innovated and scaled methane pyrolysis, a process that uses renewable electricity instead of combustion to produce low-emission carbon black, which is critical to the manufacturing of countless products.

Monolith Process Engineers Kaswell Gatsi and Shelby Anderson attended the June three-day bootcamp.

"This learning opportunity was great from the perspective of someone who had never had plant process engineering experience," Gatsi said. "San Jacinto College offered condensed insight into most industrial processes and control systems through their labs and mini plant. This experience is essential for professional development."

The CPET facility houses degree programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, inspection technology and environmental health and safety. San Jac also offers industry certification courses in craft trades such as pipefitting, millwrighting and I&E. The building’s 35 labs, in addition to the 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit, are all used for the degree programs but are also available for incumbent worker training based on the needs and desires of the industry.

"We’re not trying to create subject matter experts in pipefitting, inspections or even operations," Culver said. "However, practical knowledge in all these areas can help engineers integrate more quickly and spend less company time learning the basics."

The next Engineering Bootcamp will be held from September 19-21 at the CPET facility in Pasadena, Texas.

Attendees can expect:

Expert-led sessions: Learn from industry-leading professionals with a wealth of experience and knowledge. The instructors are experts in their respective fields, ensuring students receive top-tier education.

Hands-on workshops: Gain practical, real-world experience through interactive workshops. Students can get their hands dirty and apply their learning in a supportive environment, enhancing problem-solving abilities.

Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, including salespeople, engineers and operators. Build relationships, exchange ideas and expand professional networks during the engaging activities.

Certificate of completion: Upon completing the Engineering Bootcamp, students will receive a prestigious certificate, validating their commitment to continuous improvement and professional growth.

For more information, visit bit.ly/SanJacLYB or call (281) 476-1894.