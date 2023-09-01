Creating career awareness for future skilled laborers

Higher learning at the collegiate level isn’t for everyone, and potential employees with trade skills are incredibly valuable to manufacturers, as well as the economy.

Beno Konaraki, VP of production with WMP, answers a question about the fabrication process for Turner High School students and instructors.

However, a 2021 study from business consultant company Deloitte and the nonprofit Manufacturing Institute found that the skills manufacturing gap in the U.S. could leave as many as 2.1 million jobs unfilled by 2030. That’s a massive gap and a lot of missed opportunities — both for potential employees and employers.

This employment gap is why Houston-based Woven Metal Products (WMP), a state-of-the-art fabrication facility and solutions provider known for its expertise in fabricating reactor and tower internals and custom fabrication work, is taking steps to address the critical need for more skilled laborers.

Through our community engagement program dubbed "Woven Together," WMP is reaching hundreds of students in its local community in and around Houston, introducing them to a world-class fabrication shop and showing them future career possibilities in welding and fabrication.

So far in 2023, nearly 150 high school and community college students have visited our shop, meeting with team members, learning about potential career paths and the fabrication industry overall.

Kevin Stidham, WMP’s computer numeric control (CNC) foreman, explains to students from Pasadena ISD’s Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School how WMP’s CNC equipment automates tasks to produce mass quantities of product.

After visiting WMP, instructors from Galveston College invited our staff to attend a Welding Advisory Committee meeting to give input into what students should be learning.

"Our students were so impressed with WMP, and believe it was the best shop they have ever visited," said a staff member.

Teachers from Robert Turner College & Career High School in Pearland, Texas, also expressed how impactful and important in-shop visits were for their welding students, following a shop tour with their students.

"Today I was reminded how valuable getting students into the industry is," said Turner High School’s lead instructor. "Having conversations about opportunities to grow inside a company really spoke to kids, who worry about doors they may be shutting by going straight into the workforce and following a different advanced education pathway."

David Quinn, VP of fabrication with WMP, (far left) and Beno Konaraki, VP of production with WMP (far right), take students from Turner High School on a tour of WMP’s fabrication shop.

As a result, we’ve made one of the first hires from the program. Shane Elder graduated from Turner in spring 2023, and he started as a welder with WMP in July. I’m proud that our WMP team members are encouraging and inspiring their future colleagues, welcoming them into a field of possibilities within our industry. It’s a very rewarding experience to inspire these students.

Through Woven Together, WMP is supporting the country’s future workforce. This includes the Spark for the Future Scholarship, awarded annually to Houston-area students pursuing higher education in welding and related metal-working specializations.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.