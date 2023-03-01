For over a decade, Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) has worked to identify and support quality construction education and training programs throughout Louisiana.

LCEF’s goal is to increase the availability, overall quality, enrollment and completion rates of these programs statewide.

A 501(c)(3) organization, LCEF is funded through private dollars and has successfully leveraged its resources through partnerships with public and private training and safety providers across the state. To address present and future workforce needs, increasing the number and quality of Louisiana’s construction education programs must be a priority. A skilled and trained workforce is essential to support our growing construction and industrial maintenance industry.

Tongpool - stock.adobe.com Construction training provides lifetime opportunities in '23

The construction industry can provide life-changing opportunities to individuals seeking a rewarding career with myriad opportunities for growth and development. Programs selected for LCEF funding focus on construction education for youth, the underemployed, women and other non-traditional construction students to help them pursue the American dream.

The Associated Builders & Contractors Pelican Chapter applied for funding from LCEF to support virtual training, a need exacerbated by COVID-19. This funding went toward equipment, software and applications to develop videos that were added to the NCCER classes developed by Louisiana State University in 2021 for electrical and core classes. Additionally, each enrolled student was also provided a pre-loaded Kindle to increase efficiency by eliminating some classroom hours. This program, and others like it, are important as learning continues to transition away from textbooks toward online and video platforms.

St. James Parish schools utilized LCEF funds to develop an electrical program at the parish’s Career and Technology Center for the 2021-2022 school year. In the first year these programs were offered, 10 students successfully completed both NCCER Electrical I and II. Enrollment numbers for the current school year quickly surpassed last year, with 34 students enrolled in Electrical I and 30 enrolled in Electrical II prior to the start of the school year.

LCEF ended a successful 2022, funding two new programs that will be profiled in the next edition of BIC Magazine.

Funding applications are accepted on a rolling basis. To be considered, applicants must meet LCEF’s funding criteria. These include new or current training initiatives, financial support for students and training consumables (including welding rods, flat bar, pipe and grinding wheels). Heavy machinery for heavy equipment operator training is also accepted by LCEF to support hands-on training for new and existing programs.

Requesting organizations should provide construction education, safety, craft or a supervisory program(s) in Louisiana that results in an industry certification that meets or exceeds those issued by the NCCER. They should also support Louisiana’s construction workforce by guiding students to pursue construction education, training or career opportunities, as well as aiming to increase the educational quality of the program(s) and quantity of the students impacted.

For more information, visit lceftoday.org or call (225) 757-5527.