Connecting customers to contractors in more places

North American ContractorLink (ContractorLink) was born from a need to make it easier to source the best industrial contractors.

Since finding a contractor with the right skills, certifications and one that is locally available can oftentimes be a challenge, ContractorLink gives the customer an easy button to push, streamlining the process to find the right contractor at no cost. The company prides itself in the ability to understand the needs of the customer and to match them with the best contractor for the job.

ContractorLink is in the business of making quality connections to complete projects efficiently, on time and under budget. A rising tide lifts all boats, and the company's aim is to support both customers and contractors. When supporting contractors in the ContractorLink network, they are better equipped to help more customers in more places, and everybody wins.

The Palmer Companies (Palmer), consisting of Palmer Tool and Palmer Contractors, has been providing industrial maintenance and fabrication services for over 50 years in the Tennessee and Mississippi region.

Palmer is a group of dedicated and hard-working professionals who make the extra effort to satisfy its customers. "We take on the jobs that other contractors don't want, or simply don't have the capability to do themselves," said Cooper Bishop, CEO of Palmer Tool. "We have a very well-rounded range of capabilities and can handle many types of projects."

Palmer had the certifications, the skilled workers and a great local reputation, but the team found that business was growing stagnant and it wanted to do more.

Bishop called his customer solutions advisor, Rusty Carter, to see how ContractorLink could help. "We talked for a while about the business goals they have at Palmer," said Carter. "We have developed a strong relationship together over the years, so this was a very transparent and positive conversation about how to grow Palmer's reach to help more customers."

Since that initial conversation, ContractorLink has worked to connect Palmer to customers in new markets, and Palmer has successfully won many of those bids. In 2022, Palmer opened two new offices in North and South Carolina to serve more customers in those markets. Now, a few months into 2023, Palmer has already started assisting customers in the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast, with plans to continue its expansion.

"ContractorLink and its team of advisors has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the last few years," said Bishop. "They have been very supportive and have helped us find opportunities to assist customers in new regions. We're now able to serve more customers than ever before."

"At ContractorLink we pride ourselves on being the easy button for our customers, and also for the contractors in our network," said Carter. "I'm pleased to see the success that Palmer has had, and we're thrilled to have been a part of their growth."

Our customer solutions advisors each bring decades of experience and have the skills and background to be an invaluable resource. If you are a plant manager faced with a challenging project or a contractor ready to assist more customers, contact us today to connect with your local advisor and set yourself up for success.

For more information, visit nacontractorlink.com or call (844) 500-LINK (5465).