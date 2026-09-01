The competitive advantage of experience

Every refinery and chemical plant has them.

The operator who can hear a compressor and knows something is not quite right before the instruments detect a problem. The maintenance planner who instinctively knows how to sequence work to avoid costly delays. The turnaround superintendent who has seen every challenge imaginable and can spot issues long before they become schedule breakers. The instrument technician who can troubleshoot a stubborn control loop in minutes while others spend hours searching for the answer.

These individuals possess something far more valuable than technical knowledge. They possess experience, judgment and intuition earned over decades of solving realworld problems. Unfortunately, much of that knowledge exists only in their heads.

For years, the industry has recognized the challenge of an aging workforce. The industry has discussed the "silver tsunami," succession planning and mentoring programs. Yet, despite widespread awareness, many organizations still allow decades of invaluable experience to leave the facility one retirement at a time.

Imagine investing millions of dollars in a critical piece of rotating equipment only to let it leave the plant without any effort to preserve its value. No executive would accept that. Yet, that is exactly what happens when organizations fail to capture the knowledge of their most experienced people.

Knowledge is an asset. Like any valuable asset, it requires deliberate investment, maintenance and preservation.

The good news is that today's organizations have opportunities previous generations never had. Digital knowledge libraries, searchable lessons learned, video documentation, structured interviews and artificial intelligence now make it possible to preserve not just procedures but the reasoning behind them.

Consider the difference between asking an experienced planner, "How do you build a turnaround schedule?" and asking, "What are the three biggest mistakes that have derailed a turnaround, and how were they prevented?"

The first produces a procedure. The second captures wisdom.

That distinction matters because the same principle applies across every discipline. Ask a veteran operator which abnormal conditions cause the greatest concern. Ask an experienced welder which subtle signs indicate a weld may not be right before testing. Ask a seasoned safety professional which behaviors suggest a crew is beginning to lose focus. Ask a project manager which early warning signs most often predict a project will miss its schedule.

These conversations reveal insights that are rarely documented but often determine success.

Technology can help preserve this knowledge, but technology alone is not the answer. Organizations must first create a culture that values learning as much as production. Experienced employees should be recognized not only for what they accomplish each day but also for what they leave behind for the next generation.

The highest-performing organizations understand that knowledge transfer is not an HR initiative. It is an operational strategy.

As the industry continues to navigate workforce changes, increasing project complexity and growing demands for safety, quality and productivity, the companies that intentionally preserve and share institutional knowledge will gain a lasting competitive advantage.

The question is no longer whether valuable experience will leave an organization. It will.

The real question is whether that knowledge leaves with experienced employees or remains behind to strengthen those who follow. Because the most valuable asset in any organization is not just its equipment. It is the wisdom its people have earned.

For more information, visit tf-companies.com.