Chevron to layoff up to 20% of global workforce, source says

(Reuters) Chevron will lay off 15% to 20% of its global workforce, the U.S. oil company said on Wednesday during an internal employee townhall meeting, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The job cuts are part of Chevron's broader efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs amid ongoing industry challenges. The reductions will impact employees across multiple business units and regions, though specific details have not been disclosed.

This is an ongoing story and more information will be provided as new details emerge.