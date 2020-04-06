Carboline now offering free online coatings education classes

Carboline has always been committed to advancing education in thecorrosion industry and wants to continue its mission during these difficult times. Carboline is nowoffering a series of free online trainings which started March 31st. The first group of trainings consists offifteen one-hour sessions. Due to the popularity of these courses, Carboline is now offering a secondgroup of 15 sessions starting April 8th. Topics range from; Generic Types of Coatings, SurfacePreparation of Steel, and Weathering Finishes.

“Now more than ever, we need to connect to our customers and employees, and we feel providing freeeducational opportunities is a great way to connect during this time,” Melissa Molitor, Vice President ofMarketing.

Be sure to follow Carboline on LinkedIn and Twitter for announcements on how to sign up for futuresessions.

