Carboline launches CarboNext, initiative aimed at young corrosion professionals

In continued efforts to serve the corrosion industry, Carboline is excited to launch CarboNext. This program aims to educate, connect, support, and engage with the next generation of engineers and professionals. CarboNext’s core audience includes corrosion professionals age 40 and under who are engineers, specifiers, inspectors, project managers, operators, or anyone who desires to learn more about coatings and corrosion.

Through outreach and networking opportunities, Carboline strives to be an organization that provides resources to those who look to further their knowledge of corrosion and protective coatings. In addition to training and education, the CarboNext program will include technical events and community support projects.

"Carboline recognizes the changeover happening in the industry with young professionals taking on more decision-making roles," explains Melissa Molitor, Carboline Vice President of Marketing. "We want to educate and provide resources for this next generation of leaders."

Brian Cheshire, Carboline Market Manager, Water Wastewater, who is one of the organizers of CarboNext, shares, "I can attribute much of my overall growth in my career to those people who took the time to mentor me. I remain thankful for the organizations that provided great training resources to me as I progressed in my career. We hope that CarboNext can aid others in their career growth and overall knowledge progression as it relates to coatings and corrosion."

For more information on the CarboNext program, visit Carboline.com.