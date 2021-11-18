BASF donates $1 million for BISD career and technical education

BASF has committed $1 million to help expand Brazosport Independent School District’s (BISD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The new CTE center at Brazoswood High School and updated CTE center at Brazosport High School will continue to offer students technical and vocational education pathways to enter today’s technical workforce.

“BASF and industry partners have worked together for years to see this educational initiative become reality,” said Chris Witte, Senior Vice President and Freeport Site General Manager, BASF Corporation. “BASF continues to support opportunities for local students to gain the hands-on education, training and experience needed to start a technical career.”

BISD plans to expand and implement its vocational and technical course offerings, including STEM (Engineering and Cybersecurity), Health Science (EMT, Pharmacy Tech, Dental Assistant), Architecture and Construction (expanding construction), Information Technology, Manufacturing (expanding welding opportunities), Cosmetology and Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (Veterinary Technician).

“The mission of Brazosport ISD is to graduate each student to be ready for technical jobs, and partnerships are vital to strengthening learning experiences for our students,” said Danny Massey, District Superintendent. “Through these partnerships with local industries and businesses, we have the opportunity to understand workforce demands and graduate students with the skills needed for high wage jobs in these high demand areas.”

BASF continues to be at the forefront of expanding CTE training and resources for the past several years. The company is actively involved with the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council (BCPC) Signing Day and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Industrial Craft Competition, both important programs for BISD students and staff.

BISD CTE Director, Jessie Jennings, said, “We are fortunate to have companies such as BASF within our area who recognize the importance of investing in our future workforce. Through these funds, we will continue to not only prepare students for current workforce demands but future needs as well.”