Baker Hughes to close Houston facility, lay off 174 employees

Houston-based energy technology company Baker Hughes is closing one of its Houston facilities, a move that will impact 174 employees.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, the layoffs are tied to the company’s facility on Emmott Road in northwest Houston. The job cuts are expected to begin this month and continue into 2027.

The WARN notice states the closure could qualify as either a “plant closing” or a “mass layoff” under federal law, which requires employers to provide advance notice when large workforce reductions are planned.

What positions will be affected?

The affected positions include employees in manufacturing, engineering, materials, purchasing and other support roles. Impacted workers have already been notified, according to the filing.

More on this story at KPRC.