NACE and SSPC unite as AMPP

NACE and SSPC have united as AMPP to serve its global membership of corrosion control and protective coatings professionals.

Knowledge exchange, networking, collaborative efforts on behalf of the industry, and business opportunities are just a few of the reasons members join associations.

AMPP's mission is to bring together the services, products, benefits, and practices of NACE and SSPC to provide combined membership with access to valuable content and publications along with an expanded professional network.

AMPP’s foundation is built on a diverse global membership, where everything from its bylaws to its member-driven committees, provides an inclusive perspective for the development of programs, standards, and resources to serve the people.

While the merger brings many new and exciting benefits, the organization recognizes one may have questions about how this transition may impact you, your credentials, or your business. Its goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible.

For questions, email customersupport@ampp.org or phone at +1-281-228-6200 (Houston), +1-412-281-2331 (Pittsburgh), or toll-free from the U.S. and Canada at +1-833-793-2677 (AMPP).