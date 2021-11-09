American PetroLog named Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Awards winner

American PetroLog was named as Liquid Bulk Services Award winner during the 2021 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier virtual awards program.

Category winners were selected from among Penske’s expansive base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

“Congratulations to American PetroLog for receiving the Liquid Bulk Services Award from Penske Logistics,” said LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. “American PetroLog is a key part of our industry-leading freight management network, and we are very pleased to rely on American PetroLog to service our customers during these challenging times.”

“We at American PetroLog are extremely proud to be named as the 2021 Liquid Bulk Services Award winner by Penske Logistics.” said Jeff Colonna, American PetroLog’s President & CEO. “Our team is dedicated to serving the needs of our customers and this type of formal recognition is very much appreciated and reinforces our efforts to create supply-chain efficiencies for customers like Penske Logistics.”

American PetroLog is a logistics leader who has twice been recognized as Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US, who specializes in servicing the bulk liquid petrochemical industry with their transportation and transloading services. Their Mission Statement reads - We are a dedicated team of logistics professionals focused on solving the complex supply chain challenges of our customers. As we demonstrate dedication, reliability, and accountability, we share in the responsibility of the safe and efficient distribution of petrochemicals.

For more information go to www.AmericanPetroLog.com or call 855.654.9100.