Alliance Safety Council named as one of the best places to work in Baton Rouge

Alliance Safety Council has been named as one of 75 companies recognized as the 2025 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge.

The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Baton Rouge, benefiting its economy, its workforce and businesses. The survey gathered responses on topics such as leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, work environment, pay, benefits and overall engagement.

The awards program is presented by the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report and sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management. Companies were selected for the list based on an employee survey that was administered by Best Companies Group, which managed the overall registration and survey process in Baton Rouge and also analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

“It is because of our dedicated, engaged staff that we are able to provide Alliance members with exceptional service. We value the feedback of our employees as we strive to continue to improve and grow as an organization.” - Kathy Trahan, president and CEO of Alliance Safety Council

The Alliance staff celebrated together at the Baton Rouge Training Center with cake and cookies, and team members received tumblers as a small token of appreciation.

Grow your career with Alliance Safety Council! View available job openings.