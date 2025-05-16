AFPM honors top refining and petrochemical facilities

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) recognizes the winners of the 2024 Annual Safety Awards—widely regarded as the premier safety honors in the refining and petrochemical industries.

These awards are a cornerstone of AFPM's comprehensive safety program, developed by the Safety and Health Committee to advance good practices, ensure safe operations, and highlight facilities that demonstrate exceptional occupational and process safety performance.

"Safety isn’t just a priority—it’s our foundation. The petrochemical and refining industries have set a high bar, not because we have to, but because we know that the well-being of our workforce and communities depends on it. Thanks to the dedication and resilience of industry professionals, we continue to lead in safety, proving that excellence is not just an aspiration but a daily commitment." said AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson.

The highest honor, the Distinguished Safety Award, is awarded to the top sites with outstanding safety performance, program innovation and safety leadership. This honor is awarded to four facilities for achieving a sustained, exemplary level of safety performance: ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Baton Rouge Plastics Plant; Marathon Petroleum Corporation - El Paso Refinery; Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Kenai Refinery and Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Michigan Refining Division.

The Elite Platinum Award recognizes sites that have demonstrated superior program innovation and leadership over time. Three sites being honored with this award: ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Beaumont Chemical Plant; LyondellBasell Industries - Bayport Polymer Plant BYO and LyondellBasell Industries - Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.

The Elite Gold Award recognizes facilities with safety performances in the top five percentile and that have demonstrated superior and consistent safety performance, program innovation and leadership. Fourteen facilities are receiving Elite Gold Awards this year: Cheniere Energy - Sabine Pass Liquefaction; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Baytown Olefins Plant; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Beaumont Refinery; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant; HF Sinclair Corporation - Sonneborn - Petrolia Plant; LyondellBasell Industries - Clinton Complex CLO; LyondellBasell Industries - Matagorda Complex MTO; Monroe Energy, LLC - Trainer Refinery; Phillips 66 - Ferndale Refinery; Phillips 66 - Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex; Valero Energy Corporation - Houston Refinery; Valero Energy Corporation - Memphis Refinery and Valero Energy Corporation - Three Rivers Refinery.

The Elite Silver Award acknowledges sites that have attained top industry safety performance for the application year and demonstrated excellent program innovation and leadership over time. This award recognizes the top ten percentile of industry safety and is being awarded to 18 facilities: Cheniere Energy - Corpus Christi Liquefaction; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP - Pasadena Plastics Complex; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP - Port Arthur Site; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP - Sweeny, Clemens, Old Ocean Facility; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company - Gulf Coast Growth Ventures; HF Sinclair Corporation - Casper Refinery; HF Sinclair Corporation - Cheyenne Refinery; HF Sinclair Corporation - Tulsa Refinery; HF Sinclair Corporation - Woods Cross Refinery; INVISTA - Orange Site; LyondellBasell Industries - Corpus Christi Operations CCO; Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Catlettsburg Refinery; PBF Energy Inc. - Martinez Refinery; Phillips 66 - Billings Refinery; Phillips 66 - Los Angeles Refinery; Valero Energy Corporation - Meraux Refinery; Valero Energy Corporation - Texas City Refinery and Valero Energy Corporation - Wilmington Asphalt Plant.

The AFPM Innovation Awards recognize refineries, petrochemical facilities and their contractors that have developed unique and innovative programs or practices that effectively improve the site’s safety performance for either occupational or process safety. Eight sites have the honor of receiving the award this year—four for Occupational Safety and four for Process Safety. The Occupational Safety winners are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP - Port Arthur Site; Flint Hills Resources, LLC - Corpus Christi Complex; LyondellBasell Industries - Matagorda Complex MTO and Refined Technologies Inc. The Process Safety winners are Cheniere Energy - Corpus Christi Liquefaction; Cheniere Energy - Sabine Pass Liquefaction; Delek US - El Dorado Refinery and Flint Hills Resources, LLC - Pine Bend Refinery.

Three companies are being noted for their innovations with Honorable Mention Awards. Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Corporate and Valero Energy Corporation - McKee Refinery have been acknowledged for their advancements in Occupational Safety. Flint Hills Resources, LLC - Corpus Christi Complex has received two separate awards for two distinct innovations in Process Safety.

In addition, 109 operating members and 329 Contractor Safety Achievement Awards were presented in recognition of the outstanding service provided to member companies throughout the year.