Community preparedness boosted by new Brazosport CAER website

Brazosport CAER (Community Awareness & Emergency Response), a partner organization of the BCPC, is inviting members of the community to explore its newly redesigned website.

The website aims to create a more user-centric and device friendly platform.

The new website will make it easier for members to find information and view it across all types of devices. Among the newer features, the site will have integrated social media content as well as access to information on our member companies.

In addition, the site features an option for English and Spanish readers. Content for CAER’s new website includes information on preparedness, community sirens and much more. The CAER Team also has plans for additional content to be added in 2022.

“Our member companies understand the value of preparedness both inside the gates and in our community,” said Tommy Mageors, CAER Chair. “Our website will be another avenue to continue the conversation of preparedness within our community.”

“CAER serves as a vital link between our community and our member companies,” said Tabitha Ray Walles, CAER Communications Chair. “We want our community members to be able to find all the resources they need in one easy to use place. In addition, we provide an opportunity on our website for our community members to sign up for Code Red, an emergency alert system, we use to keep the community informed."

To sign up for Code Red, view our preparedness information and more, please visit www.brazosportcaer.com.