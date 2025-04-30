Workers killed at Port Arthur LNG facility

Three people are dead and two injured following an industrial accident at the Port Arthur LNG site under construction on South Gulfway Drive (Highway 87), just past the Intracoastal Canal Bridge and within Port Arthur's city limits, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Two other workers who were on the scaffolding didn't fall and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to a statement from Sempra Infrastructure to KFDM, the two have been released from the hospital. Port Arthur LNG is a joint venture between Sempra Infrastructure and ConocoPhillips, 90 miles east of Houston.

Holmes says just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, it appears scaffolding gave way, and two employees fell to their deaths. Another worker fell but survived and was taken CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.