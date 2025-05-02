Widespread internet outage disrupts operations at Port Houston terminals

A widespread internet outage Friday disrupted operations at two of Port Houston’s major container terminals, limiting the movement of trucks and halting inbound processing.

The outage, reported shortly after 11 a.m., is affecting both the Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals, Port Houston officials said in a social media post. Outbound operations were limited to trucks that were already inside the terminals at the time the outage began. Inbound truck processing was unavailable as of midday.

KPRC 2 is working to confirm exactly what is causing Friday’s outages, but at least one customer shared information from the Xfinity outage tracker, saying the disruption is expected to be resolved by 4 p.m.

“We’re aware that you may be experiencing a service interruption,” the message said. “We’re working to resolve the issue by approximately 05/02/2025 04:00 PM (Central). We apologize for any inconvenience.”