Weather the storm with turnkey temporary structure solutions

With hurricane season right around the corner, many businesses are preparing for potential disaster, and a solid disaster-response plan starts with contingency planning before the storm hits.

As business owners prepare for potential devastation to their buildings and storefronts, one crucial solution during a hurricane is Sunbelt Rentals’ temporary structures. These temporary structures work as lunchrooms, sleeping quarters and warehouses, to name a few, making it easier than ever to pre-plan for disasters.

Now, you can pre-rent temporary structure solutions as soon as a tropical storm or hurricane hits the radar. That means as soon as your need arises, Sunbelt Rentals is ready to dispatch your equipment, minimizing downtime for your business. Some customers know exactly what they will need and where, but others might need help with planning. Sunbelt Rentals’ knowledgeable team is ready to help design a custom, temporary structure solution that includes guaranteed pricing.

Sunbelt Rentals’ large national footprint means it’s ready to act as soon as the storm clears. Crews are staged and waiting nearby, ready to get you back up and running to preserve business continuity. Additionally, these structures benefit from rapid installation, getting you back on your feet that much quicker. Plus, you don’t need to worry about lingering storm winds; the structures offered by Sunbelt Rentals are engineered for the elements, making them an ideal choice for locations in the line of fire.

With the recent acquisition of Mahaffey USA, Sunbelt Rentals now brings nearly a century of temporary structure expertise to its customers. The combined expertise of both companies results in a trusted rapid-response partner ready to help you weather any storm. Hurricane Michael in 2018 is one such example.

As devastation swept across the Florida Panhandle, a customer needed a temporary fabrication and repair shop when it became clear their old building was beyond repair — and they needed it fast. The customer needed at least 4,200 square feet of floor space, lighting, garage-bay doors, sturdiness, as well as specific flooring that could be installed over prefab flooring. The six-person team planned quickly and worked tirelessly to make it happen for the customer.

Of course, the rental offerings from Sunbelt Rentals don’t stop at temporary structures. With thousands of pieces of equipment that are ready to dispatch year-round, it’s possible to get just about everything you need for disaster response all from one place.

From earth moving to climate control, dehumidification and so much more, lean on Sunbelt Rentals to get you back on your feet in no time.

