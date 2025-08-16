Valero facility in Texas City reports higher SO2 emissions, air monitoring ongoing

Texas City officials are actively monitoring an upset at the Valero facility that caused higher-than-normal sulfur dioxide emissions, prompting temporary road closures and air monitoring.

In an online post, officials shared that partner agencies are coordinating response efforts, and air monitoring in the surrounding community is underway.

As a precaution, portions of FM 519 to the 605 South Loop have been temporarily closed. Early results from air monitors show no immediate health risks to the public. The facility location is approximately 20 miles south of Houston.

Officials continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. Residents can stay informed and track air quality in real time using the city’s situational awareness tools.

More on this story at KPRC.