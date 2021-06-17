US Fire Pump emergency response team called to duty

Louisiana-based US Fire Pump Company, a leading emergency response team, has been contracted for firefighting and emergency services in response to an large-scale event when fire broke out at the Rockton, IL facility in the early hours of Monday, June 15, 2021.

To aid in the efforts, US Fire Pump has sent 27 industrial firefighting specialists to the site. In addition, US Fire Pump’s specialized equipment, submersible pumps, high velocity pumps, water monitors, firefighting extinguishing agents and more than 10,000 feet of hose has been dispatched to supplement operations.

“First, thank you to Fire Chief Kirk Wilson of Rockton for support during this event," said Chris Ferrara, US Fire Pump Company president and CEO. "Our teams have been busy setting up our equipment and getting manpower into position to begin our extinguishing operations. More importantly, we have been focused on using our earth-moving equipment to create trenching to minimize the risk of residual runoff to the Rock River."

Ferrara is the company's founder and has been involved in the firefighting industry for more than 40 years. He started his career as a fireman where he later used his skills and innovative ideas to found Ferrara Fire Apparatus. Under Ferrara's leadership, more than 6000 fire apparatus were built for customers across the globe.

Protecting the lives of the public and fire industry personnel, while limiting property damage, is the primary mission of US Fire Pump. Collectively, the company has more than 200 years of experience in design, manufacturing, marketing, and purchasing. For more information, please contact Jonny Carroll at 504-235-2938 or email jonny@usfirepump.com.