Unknown odor at Deer Park chemical plant causing ‘headaches and nausea,’ Harris Co. deputies investigating

Authorities in Deer Park, 22 miles east of Houston, are looking for an unknown odor in the area that’s reportedly causing headaches and nausea early Tuesday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, initial reports they’ve received are that there is an unknown odor at Lubrizol Corporation, a chemical plant on Tidal Road near Hwy 225 and the Pasadena Freeway.

The sheriff said the odor is “causing some to experience headaches and nausea.”

At last check, deputies are trying to identify the source.

