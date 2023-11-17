Unified Command responds to oil discharge near Main Pass, Louisiana

The Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office established a Unified Command in response to a crude oil release in the Gulf of Mexico near the Main Pass Oil Gathering (MPOG) company's pipeline system close to Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana, Thursday.

An overflight by an MPOG aircrew confirmed the presence of crude oil. MPOG is implementing its federal and state approved emergency oil spill response plan.

MPOG has organized response resources through Forefront Emergency Management and local Oil Spill Removal Organizations including Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services, Inc. and Clean Gulf Associates.

The Unified Command is coordinating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Forefront Emergency Management and other federal, state and local agencies to ensure the safety of the public and respond to the incident.

Overflight assessments scheduled for this morning. There have been no reports of injuries or shoreline impacts.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at 504-365-2200.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.