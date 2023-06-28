Understanding fire foam safety concerns and regulations

Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) is commonly used in industrial firefighting due to its effectiveness in suppressing flammable liquid fires.

However, there are some concerns associated with the use of AFFF foam, particularly related to its environmental impact and potential health risks:

Environmental impact: AFFF foam contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are highly persistent in the environment and can accumulate in soil and water. PFAS have raised concerns due to their potential toxicity and long-term effects on ecosystems. When AFFF foam is used to extinguish fires, the PFAS compounds can contaminate soil and water bodies, leading to environmental pollution.

Water contamination: AFFF foam can release PFAS into water bodies, such as rivers, lakes and groundwater. These substances can persist in the environment for extended periods and may be toxic to aquatic life. The contamination of drinking water sources with PFAS is also a significant concern, as it poses a potential risk to human health.

Human health risks: PFAS compounds have been linked to various health issues, including developmental effects, liver damage, immune system suppression and certain types of cancer. Firefighters and other personnel involved in industrial firefighting may be at risk of exposure to PFAS through inhalation of foam aerosols, dermal contact or ingestion of contaminated water or food.

Disposal challenges: AFFF foam that has been used in fire suppression operations needs to be properly disposed of to prevent environmental contamination. However, the disposal of AFFF foam containing PFAS compounds can be challenging, as it requires specialized treatment methods to remove or break down the contaminants effectively.

To address these concerns, there have been efforts to develop and implement alternative firefighting foams that are less harmful to the environment and human health. Some alternatives being explored include non-fluorinated foams and high-expansion foams, which aim to achieve effective fire suppression while minimizing the use of PFAS compounds.

It’s important for industrial facilities and fire response organizations to stay updated on the latest regulations and best practices regarding AFFF foam use, disposal and potential PFAS contamination mitigation strategies to minimize the environmental and health impacts associated with its use. To add more complexity to the firefighting foam issue, many states have banned AFFF fluorinated foams. Some states allow special exceptions for industrial sites with large-diameter flammable liquid storage tanks or deep-seated fires, but require containment for 100% of the foam solutions and spill potential.

Many fire departments, fire training facilities and emergency response groups have changed their requirements for responders to require self-contained breathing apparatuses to be worn when applying foam. Most training sites and states will not allow fluorinated foam to be used for training. The allowable exposure guideline for inhaling vapor for most fluorinated foams is 10 ppm, a time-weighted average.

To address the concerns associated with PFAS-containing AFFF foam, there are several alternative solutions for industrial firefighting that do not involve the use of PFAS. These alternatives aim to provide effective fire suppression while minimizing environmental and health risks:

Non-fluorinated foams: Non-fluorinated firefighting foams have been developed as an alternative to AFFF foam. These foams use different surfactants and additives that do not contain PFAS compounds. They are designed to provide similar fire suppression capabilities without the environmental persistence and potential health risks associated with PFAS.

High-expansion foams: High-expansion foams are another option for industrial firefighting. These foams are composed of a low concentration of surfactants and have a high expansion ratio, producing large volumes of foam. They work by separating the fuel source from the oxygen, effectively suppressing the fire. High-expansion foams can be effective in extinguishing fires in enclosed spaces or areas with limited access.

Inert gas systems: Inert gas systems, such as CO2 or nitrogen systems, are commonly used for fire suppression in specific industrial applications. These systems displace oxygen from the fire area, creating an oxygen-deficient environment that inhibits combustion. Inert gas systems are particularly suitable for protecting sensitive equipment or areas where water or foam may cause damage.

Water mist systems: Water mist systems utilize fine water droplets to suppress fires. These systems disperse water in the form of a mist, which cools the fire and reduces oxygen availability. Water mist systems can be effective for a wide range of fire types, including flammable liquid fires, and they do not involve the use of foam or PFAS.

