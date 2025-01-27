TXOGA: Oil and natural gas preparations and record production, storage and pipeline capacity keep Texas winter ready

As colder weather arrives in Texas, the Texas oil and natural gas industry is many months into its preparations for winter weather events to ensure reliable oil and natural gas production and transportation – no matter the weather.

On top of year-round planning, record-breaking natural gas production, increases in natural gas storage capacity and dramatically expanded pipeline takeaway capacity are bolstering Texas’ winter readiness this year. In fact, Texas produces, moves and stores more natural gas than any state in the nation.

On any given day, Texas produces more than three times the natural gas Texans need for electricity. Our storage capacity holds enough natural gas to power Texas for more than 5 months and modern pipelines can safely move more product from the wellhead and storage than ever before – all of which contribute to a Winter Ready Texas.

Operators begin preparing for cold weather months in advance and have extensive resources in place to monitor and prepare for inclement weather on an ongoing basis and utilize best practices and operational plans in order to maximize product flow. Onsite, seasonal weatherization techniques include methanol injection, temperature activated pumps, steamer units, equipment shelters, and insulated critical lines and valves.

Additional and offsite measures also prepare operators to better respond during inclement weather to ensure assets and personnel are safe and able to respond to critical needs.

Examples of additional measures include secure shelter/housing and pre-positioning personnel to be closer to and access assets; having extra methanol and other supplies on trucks; preparing and draining tanks to increase on-site storage and provide a temporary buffer for necessary 3rd party movement of product; pre-inspection of assets prior to weather event; “line-packing” to maximize product and pressurization in pipelines; communication with 3rd party vendors to prepare for inclement weather contingencies; and identification of the most critical assets to help maintain power from electric utilities and keep production online.

Because of legislative and regulatory reforms passed in 2021, operators with facilities that have been required to weatherize must share their emergency preparedness plans with the RRC. Requirements extend to external support operations such as water disposal wells, a necessary function to continue oil and natural gas production.

Even with these winterization techniques in place, production fluctuations are expected during extreme weather conditions. These production challenges are not unique to Texas but occur in much colder climates, confirming that some disruptions are unavoidable.

During significant weather events and expected production fluctuations, daily production combined with natural gas storage provides ample access to product for power generation and local distribution companies that have contracted for these services.

Power generators with firm contracts for supply, storage, and transmission for the volumes they need during extreme weather prove more reliable and resilient. These three items are paramount for generators to manage costs and readily available fuel.

Finally, several recent policy developments can have a positive impact on Texas’ readiness. The voter-approved Texas Energy Fund is a tool to encourage investments in dispatchable generation projects, and the Permian Basin Reliability Plan, addresses growing concerns over insufficient transmission access in the Permian Basin and represents a bold approach to ensure that the electric grid is equipped to meet current and future needs.

The oil and natural gas industry has worked closely with all stakeholders, lawmakers and regulators to develop and advance comprehensive energy solutions designed to keep Texas secure and ready, no matter the weather. We are all in this together and know that proper planning, preparation and coordination go far in ensuring that Texas is winter ready.