Tropical Cyclone Six impact to the Port: Hurricane Readiness Condition 3

Due to the active tropical conditions anticipated in the Gulf of Mexico, the Port of Corpus Christi has increased its Hurricane Readiness Status to Hurricane Readiness Level 3 (Increased Readiness), in accordance with its 2024 Hurricane Readiness Plan.

The Port continues to monitor possible impact scenarios in and around the Coastal Bend region for Tropical Cyclone Six, the developing system.

The Port of Corpus Christi remains fully engaged in general readiness activities in coordination with surrounding communities, industry partners and state and federal agencies. All Port of Corpus Christi users shall immediately adhere to the requirements and recommendations set forth in U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 76-24 and forthcoming MSIBs.

The USCG Captain of Sector Port Corpus Christi (CoTP) has set Port Condition X-Ray from the Colorado Locks to the U.S. Mexico border, including the Port of Corpus Christi, effective 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Under this condition, owners, operators or agents of all self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all barges and their support tugs should review USCG plans to depart or remain in port.

For storm updates and the latest weather advisories, please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.