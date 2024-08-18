Transformer fire forces closure of Bay Area Blvd near Harris County gas plant

Authorities are at the scene of a transformer fire at a gas plant in southeast Harris County, 26 miles east of Houston.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, the fire is at the Air Liquide plant in the 11700 block of Bay Area Blvd.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office says the fire is contained at this time. The roadway is closed from Fairmont Pkwy to Choate Rd.

Prepare for delays or seek an alternate route if you are in the area.

This is a developing story on Click2Houston.