Three tanks burn at Oklahoma pipeline facility following lightning strike

Three tanks remain on fire at the Explorer Pipeline tank farm in Glenpool, Oklahoma, 16 miles south of Tulsa, after a lightning strike sparked the blaze Monday.

Containment is still intact, and no additional tanks have caught fire, according to the latest update from Glenpool officials.

Additional equipment and resources are now at the scene, and crews are preparing for the next phase of their response.t

Explorer Pipeline released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning, Explorer Pipeline was notified that lightning struck a tank at the Glenpool tank farm resulting in a fire. The local fire department and emergency response teams have responded and secured the site. Additional fire response resources are on route. Glenpool police have closed 126th Street South between Casper Avenue and Elwood. We ask the public to please stay clear of the area as we continue to monitor the site alongside local emergency officials.”

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