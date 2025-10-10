Tennessee manufacturing plant explosion leaves multiple people dead

Authorities said several people have died and several more remain unaccounted for Friday following an explosion at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer.

Officials said that "multiple" people were dead after a massive explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, located about 50 miles west of Nashville, just before 8 a.m. local time.

"We do have some folks, we can confirm that we do have some that are deceased," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters at a news conference.

Residents in Lobelville, not far from the scene, said they felt their homes shake.

