Tank fire contained in northwest Harris County

Crews responded to a tank farm fire in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the fire is now contained as of 4:20 p.m.

At 2:40 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to numerous calls for service to a tank fire in the area of Veterans Memorial and West Richey Road.

Deputies say two tanks were burning: petroleum storage tanks that pumped natural gas from the ground, and the byproduct of the petroleum products began burning.

Officials said that there are no health concerns with the smoke.

HCFMO shared on social media that its hazmat team was headed to the scene of a reported tank farm fire in the 12600 block of Warrenwood Drive, 31 miles north of downtown Houston.

Authorities state there are currently no reported injuries or threats to the surrounding area.

