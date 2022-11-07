Symrise Chemical Plant rocked by multiple explosions

Neighborhoods in southeastern Georgia were ordered to evacuate Monday as "multiple explosions" at a chemical plant on Colonel’s Island have led to a fire, police say.

The Symrise Chemical Plant on Colonel's Island, outside of Brunswick, Georgia, has burst into flames Monday following multiple explosions, police say. (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office) The Symrise Chemical Plant on Colonel's Island, outside of Brunswick, Georgia, has burst into flames Monday following multiple explosions, police say. (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office)

The blaze is impacting the Symrise Chemical Plant outside of Brunswick, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

"The plant has been evacuated, and multiple explosions have been reported," the sheriff’s office said. "There is a multi-agency fire detail on scene with more en route."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the company said "Given first estimates, no one got injured and there is no danger to employees or residents. Local fire brigades and police fully control the situation on site."

More on this developing story at FoxNews.com.