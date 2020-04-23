Smith & Wesson, Eastman Chemical donate face shields to Springfield police and firefighters

The Smith & Wesson and Eastman Chemical companies have donated hundreds of face shields for use by Springfield police and firefighters as protection from the coronavirus.

Eastman Chemical Corporate Office

Smith & Wesson donated an additional 300 face shields for the Police and Fire departments, and for the Health Department’s for its homeless medical operations, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announced.

In March, Smith & Wesson announced it had donated 10,000 pair of protective eyewear to Baystate Health.

The face shields are being produced at Smith & Wesson’s Springfield facility on Roosevelt Avenue, using its 3D Printers.

Eastman Chemical Company also contributed by donating 180 N95 masks, and 4,400 Nitrile gloves.

“Once again the private sector steps up,” Sarno said. "I am so thankful for this continued aid from Smith & Wesson and Eastman for our brave and dedicated SPD, SFD and Health Department personnel.”

Sarno had previously made a public appeal for personal protective equipment for police and firefighters, including masks last week, resulting in responses from several companies and organizations.