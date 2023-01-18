Six injured in fire at Phillips 66 complex

Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

Officials say all personnel on site have been accounted for, and six injured individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

