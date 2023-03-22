UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab

Update: A shelter-in-place has been lifted following a chlorine leak from BioLab.

I-10 has reopened. It was previously shut down and traffic diverted to 210 at both I-10 interchanges.

A visible vapor cloud could be seen in the area this morning, and air monitors confirmed chlorine in the air, state police said.

KPLC first received reports of a possible chemical leak around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities were initially unsure of the source of the leak and were searching the area around BioLab.

Around 11:15 a.m., Sgt. James Anderson, with state police, said officials confirmed the leak was coming from BioLab. State police emergency technicians are inside the plant.

Louisiana DEQ spokesman Greg Langley, based in Baton Rouge, said the leak was in a chlorine transport line going into Biolab.

“The line has been shut in, and our responders continue to conduct air monitoring with no elevated chlorine readings in the area,” he said.

Phillips 66, which is just across the interstate from BioLab, said it ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel. They said they received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell.

(Earlier today) A shelter-in-place has been ordered by OHSEP in a one-mile radius of a possible chemical cloud in the Westlake area. I-10 has been shut down near the Westlake exit, according to Westlake Police.

OHSEP (Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) is currently investigating the possible chemical cloud and according to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there have been reports of a visible cloud in the area. Traffic is being diverted onto I-210.

It has not yet been confirmed where the cloud originated.

This is a developing story with more at KPLC.